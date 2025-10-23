The Toros return to San Antonio after nearly 50 years for the Continental Football League’s 2026 season

SAN ANTONIO – The Toros are set to return to the Alamo City nearly 50 years after the team disbanded.

In a news release, the team said it will join the Continental Football League (CoFL) in the 2026 season.

The Toros Ownership Group said that after the departure of the United Football League, which shuttered the Brahmas, CoFL saw the opportunity to bring a new team to the region.

“Where previous spring football teams have fallen short, the Toros will excel,” the group said in a social post.

The Toros join Austin’s Texas Syndicate as the second franchise in the league’s Southern Division.

Player signings, coaching staff and open tryouts will be announced in the coming weeks, the team said in a news release.

The original Toros were founded in 1967 and played under a number of leagues, including CoFL, before the team ended in 1975.

The team won five consecutive championships across the Texas Football League and Trans-America Football League.

It is unclear where the Toros will play in the 2026 season.

