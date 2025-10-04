A look at San Antonio’s lost sports teams through the years

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, the United Football League announced the end of the San Antonio Brahmas.

With this, the Brahmas are the latest sports team to either come to an end or leave the Alamo City.

Here’s a look at the teams no longer with us:

San Antonio Gunslingers (1984-1985)

Known in prior years as the Charros and Bulls under different leagues and management, the San Antonio Gunslingers were active for only two seasons.

The team faced numerous financial struggles after the 1985 season, including not being able to pay their players. By the end of 1985, players were left with over $600,000 in unpaid salaries.

A 1984 Texas Monthly profile explored team owner Clinton Manges’ financial troubles during this period, which would ultimately culminate in the downfall of the team.

In 2020, a new team within the Indoor Football League (IFL) would adopt the Gunslingers name.

San Antonio Riders (1991-1992)

Predating the Alamodome, the San Antonio Riders played at both Alamo Stadium and Bobcat Stadium at Texas State University.

The team was forced to move to the San Marcos stadium after SAISD, which owned Alamo Stadium, did not allow the sale of beer at games.

By 1992, the World League of American Football came to an end for the team.

San Antonio Force (1992)

Part of the Arena Football League, the San Antonio Force lasted one season and did not make the playoffs. The team lost 0-50 in an infamous game against the Orlando Predators.

San Antonio Texans (1993-1995)

The Texans were a Canadian Football League (CFL) team that relocated from Sacramento to playing in the Alamodome.

They were the southernmost team in the CFL and played their last game in the 1995 Southern Final playoffs.

San Antonio Iguanas (1994-1997, 1998-2002)

The Iguanas played for seven seasons across two different stretches from the mid-90s to 2002.

Former NHL player Bill Goldsworthy was the team’s initial coach. Player Brian Shantz won the CHL’s MVP award in 1996 and led the league in scoring for the two subsequent seasons.

Briefly, the Iguanas and the San Antonio Dragons, another ice hockey team, competed for a lease at the Freeman Coliseum.

In 2002, the Spurs acquired the Iguanas, but the San Antonio Rampage soon replaced the team.

San Antonio Dragons (1996-1998)

The San Antonio Dragons were a minor league ice hockey team in the International Hockey League (IHL).

In their first season, the team won their division championship. The following season, the Dragons finished last in the league and were disbanded soon after.

San Antonio Rampage (2002-2020)

After nearly twenty years, the longstanding American Hockey League team was sold to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020.

At the time, news of the sale came as a shock to the Rampage coaching staff and players.

“We didn’t find out until 10-15 minutes before the announcement,” head coach Drew Bannister said in 2020.

The Rampage finished their final season with a 24-25-7-5 record.

San Antonio Stars (2003-2017)

Spurs-owned WNBA San Antonio Stars played for 14 years at the AT&T Center.

The team produced players such as former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and Sophia Young.

The franchise had seven playoff appearances and reached the WNBA finals in 2008, where they lost to the Detroit Shock.

In 2017, the team was sold to MGM Resorts International and relocated to Las Vegas.

The San Antonio Talons (2011-2014)

The Arena Football League (AFL) team, formerly known as the Tulsa Talons, became the San Antonio Talons in 2011.

The team played its first game at the Alamodome on March 10, 2012. Led by quarterback Aaron Garcia, the team finished their first season 14-4 and held the No. 1 seed in the National Conference.

Ultimately, the Talons’ stellar year came to an end with a first-round playoff exit.

The Talons would play their last game in 2014, with the AFL ending the team in October.

San Antonio Commanders (2019)

The short-lived Commanders were a part of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and had their first game at the Alamodome in February 2019.

The league ended the team just a couple of months later, in April, while the Commanders were in the middle of a practice.

The Commanders drew the biggest crowds in the league and had a 5-3 record before their lone season was cut short.

San Antonio Brahmas (2023-2025)

The latest team to fold in San Antonio, the Brahmas ended their 2025 season with a 1-9 record.

One of the reasons for leaving San Antonio, the league said, was the large capacity of stadiums like the Alamodome.

According to the Alamodome’s website, the stadium holds a maximum of 62,384 seats for football and soccer events.

“Unfortunately, due to stadium constraints, the available venues in these areas do not align with our new vision of focusing on smaller, more intimate settings that elevate the fan experience,” the league said, in part, in its statement to social media.

