United Football League shutters San Antonio Brahmas, 2 other franchises

FILE - ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 23: Jashaun Corbin #6 of the San Antonio Brahmas rushes against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center on May 23, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/UFL/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The United Football League announced the end of the San Antonio Brahmas on Friday.

Sports Business Journal was among the news outlets who reported on the league’s decision, which also included the shuttering of the Michigan Panthers (based in Detroit) and the Memphis Showboats.

Recommended Videos

The league later confirmed the news in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday afternoon.

Statement from the United Football League. pic.twitter.com/EIKHDcV3A1 — United Football League (@TheUFL) October 3, 2025

One of the reasons for leaving San Antonio, the league said, was the large capacity of stadiums like the Alamodome.

According to the Alamodome’s website, the stadium holds a maximum of 62,384 seats for football and soccer events.

“Unfortunately, due to stadium constraints, the available venues in these areas do not align with our new vision of focusing on smaller, more intimate settings that elevate the fan experience,” the league said, in part, in its statement to social media.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Michigan Panthers and Brahmas were the third and fourth-best teams in terms of attendance, respectively, during the 2025 UFL season.

The Brahmas were brought to life as a part of the revitalized XFL in 2023. One season later, the XFL merged with the USFL, another rebooted spring football league, to create the UFL.

San Antonio had undoubtedly its best season in 2024 under head coach Wade Phillips. They went 7-3 during the regular season and later lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the first-ever UFL Championship Game.

In 2025, Phillips took a leave of absence following an 0-3 start. Payton Pardee was named as the interim head coach to finish out the season.

The Brahmas ended 2025 with a 1-9 record.

An Alamodome spokesperson sent the following statement to KSAT on Friday afternoon:

For three years, the Alamodome has enjoyed its association with the XFL and UFL football leagues. We’re disappointed at the decision to discontinue the Brahmas franchise but understand the reasoning behind placing the league’s games in smaller, more cost-effective venues. We thank the United Football League, the Brahmas organization, the players and especially the fans for their support, and we remain hopeful that quality spring football will return to the Alamodome in the future. Moving forward, we will use this as an opportunity to bring more major concerts and sporting events to the Alamodome. The Alamodome

In the post, the league said it is eyeing “potential expansion” in 2028, but no information was offered as to what league expansion would look like at that time.

More recent sports coverage on KSAT: