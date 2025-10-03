UTSA’s Robert Henry Jr. shines as nation’s top rusher, eyes NFL future

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA senior running back Robert Henry Jr. has taken college football by storm in 2025, leading the nation with 624 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through four games, averaging an explosive 9.2 yards per carry.

As the Roadrunners prepare for their matchup against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Henry sat down with KSAT 12 for a one-on-one interview amid a breakout season—reflecting on his journey, from growing up in small-town Lumberton, Mississippi, to a star with NFL aspirations.

In high school, Henry Jr. cemented his legacy as one of Mississippi’s all-time greats, amassing over 7,000 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns, earning four all-state honors and two Class 4A Mr. Football awards.

Henry received Division I offers from schools like South Carolina, Kentucky, and Coastal Carolina, but a desire for ample playing time led him to Jones College in Mississippi.

After a 495-yard, six-touchdown freshman season in 2021, he erupted in 2022, leading the nation with 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Since transferring to UTSA in 2023, he has racked up 1,918 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 410 receiving yards.

His 2024 season, with 706 yards and seven scores, landed him on the Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list, followed by a 2025 Doak Walker Award nomination.

This season, Henry’s dominance has drawn national attention, with some even listing him for Heisman Trophy consideration.

A 177-yard, two-touchdown performance against Texas A&M and a 159-yard, three-score outing against Texas State have helped place him atop the nation’s rushing charts.

In the interview, Henry discussed his NFL-driven mindset, inspired by LeSean McCoy and Saquon Barkley.

At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Henry is determined to lead UTSA to a conference title while boosting his draft stock.

