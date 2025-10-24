Get an inside look at San Antonio’s newest event venue: The Ralston at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – The Ralston, the San Antonio Zoo’s new event venue, is now open.

The venue features a ballroom with telescoping doors that can open to a balcony overlooking the Lion and new Congo Falls exhibit at the Zoo.

View from the balcony of The Ralston at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2025)

San Antonio Zoo spokesperson Hop Roth said the main ballroom can hold 500 people and the space is now available to rent for lunches, galas and other celebrations.

The Ralston lobby (KSAT 2025)

The Ralston at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2025)

The Zoo plans to utilize the space for special events like its New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The New Year's Eve Celebration at San Antonio Zoo (SAN ANTONIO ZOO)

According to a release from the zoo, “The night unfolds with valet arrival, formal attire, live music, and a midnight champagne toast beneath the stars. Culinary stations feature elevated fare crafted for the occasion, paired with late-night indulgences and handcrafted desserts. A personal encounter with the zoo’s Animal Ambassador Team adds a distinctive touch found nowhere else.”

Tickets for the 21-and-over New Year’s Eve Celebration are $300 and can be purchased here.

