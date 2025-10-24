Skip to main content
Q&A: UT Health surgeon discusses breast cancer symptoms, risk factors

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Katelyn Silva, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Roberto Martinez, a breast reconstructive surgeon at the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, spoke with KSAT 12 anchors Stephanie Serna and Sarah Acosta about the risk factors, screening recommendations, signs, and symptoms of breast cancer.

For more information, visit cancer.uthscsa.edu or call 210-450-1000

