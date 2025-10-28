KSAT Q&A: Bexar County judge says Props A & B are a ‘game-changing opportunity’ for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai joined the KSAT Q&A on Monday to discuss Prop A and Prop B.

“They are a game-changing opportunity for San Antonio, Bexar County,” Sakai said.

Proposition A, which Bexar County residents will review in November, proposes raising hotel tax and rental car tax from 1.25% to 2%. It will also distribute that money toward the Freeman Coliseum, Frost Bank Center and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Proposition B would allow the county to apply the venue tax toward $311 million in partial funding for a new downtown Spurs arena.

Sakai emphasized that no matter the outcome, “We must come together as a community in unity.”

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 31. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

