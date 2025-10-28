Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with fatal Northeast Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting on the Northeast Side.

Ronald St. Amie was sentenced this month for the shooting death of Miguel Angel Garza, 32, according to a news release from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

The shooting happened in August 2024 at a hotel in the 6400 block of Interstate 35 North.

Amie approached Garza and his companion, “inquiring if they had marijuana,” according to the release.

“After Amie was told no, he became upset and fired multiple shots at the pair, ultimately injuring one and killing Garza,” the release states.

