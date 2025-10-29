Expect sidewalk access, traffic changes soon along South Alamo in downtown San Antonio Starting Monday, eastside sidewalks will open SAN ANTONIO – Visitors and residents in the downtown San Antonio area can expect changes to traffic and access around Hemisfair starting on Monday.
Starting Nov. 3, pedestrians along South Alamo Street will have access to the eastside sidewalks along Hemisfair, according to San Antonio Public Works. However, the westbound sidewalks will remain closed.
Southbound traffic on Alamo, from Nueva Street to East Cesar Chavez Boulevard, will shift to the center lane.
On Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound Alamo lanes will be closed for work on hotel utilities.
The work is part of a major project aimed at improving infrastructure and walkability near Hemisfair and La Villita.
Work began in December 2022 with an original completion target of December 2024; however, the City of San Antonio now estimates that construction won’t be completed until spring 2026.
WATCH BELOW: How construction is affecting businesses in the area Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense ▶ 1:40 Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help ▶ 1:29 West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help Monkeys escape from overturned truck ▶ 1:04 Monkeys escape from overturned truck 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom ▶ 0:25 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County ▶ 1:04 What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun ▶ 1:46 Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves ▶ 0:49 Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations ▶ 0:43 Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains ▶ 1:44 Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio ▶ 1:43 History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution ▶ 1:13 Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution Previous photo Next photo