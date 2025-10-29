Expect sidewalk access, traffic changes soon along South Alamo in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors and residents in the downtown San Antonio area can expect changes to traffic and access around Hemisfair starting on Monday.

Starting Nov. 3, pedestrians along South Alamo Street will have access to the eastside sidewalks along Hemisfair, according to San Antonio Public Works. However, the westbound sidewalks will remain closed.

Southbound traffic on Alamo, from Nueva Street to East Cesar Chavez Boulevard, will shift to the center lane.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound Alamo lanes will be closed for work on hotel utilities.

The work is part of a major project aimed at improving infrastructure and walkability near Hemisfair and La Villita.

Work began in December 2022 with an original completion target of December 2024; however, the City of San Antonio now estimates that construction won’t be completed until spring 2026.

