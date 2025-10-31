Drivers beware: Parts of Loop 1604, Interstate I-10 will be closed Halloween night on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the far Northwest Side will need to watch out and beware of construction closures on Halloween night by La Cantera, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and The Rim.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have closures for bridge construction starting Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Here are the closures:

Eastbound (EB) Loop 1604 mainlanes alternating closure at the interchange

EB I-10 frontage road from Via La Cantera to Loop 1604

Westbound (WB) I-10 frontage road north of the interchange

La Cantera Parkway intersection at I-10

Law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections as needed during this time. Please follow detour signage.

(Halloween closures on NW Side) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TxDOT provided the following detour information:

WB Loop 1604 to WB I-10

Drivers on the WB Loop 1604 mainlanes looking to access WB I-10 will exit via the last exit ramp before the interchange to the WB Loop 1604 frontage road. Drivers will use the U-turn at Kyle Seale Parkway and enter the EB Loop 1604 frontage road. They will enter the EB Loop 1604 main lanes via the first entrance ramp and follow signs to WB I-10.

WB Loop 1604 to WB I-10 Alternate Detour

Drivers on the WB Loop 1604 mainlanes will follow signs to EB I-10 via the flyover ramp, entering the EB I-10 mainlanes. Drivers will exit via Exit 558 to the EB I-10 frontage road and use the U-turn at De Zavala Road to enter the WB I-10 frontage road. Drivers may enter the WB I-10 main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

EB I-10 Frontage Road

Drivers on the EB I-10 frontage road will turn right onto Via La Cantera and follow it to the WB Loop 1604 frontage road. Travelers will be able to enter the WB Loop 1604 mainlanes via the first available entrance ramp. Travelers looking to return to the EB I-10 frontage road will use the U-turn from WB to EB Loop 1604 at La Cantera Parkway and follow the EB Loop 1604 frontage road back to the EB I-10 frontage road.

La Cantera Parkway

Drivers on the WB I-10 frontage road looking to turn left or turn around at La Cantera Parkway will continue on the WB I-10 frontage road to the U-turn at Camp Bullis Road. Drivers will enter the EB I-10 frontage road and follow it to La Cantera Parkway. They may then turn right onto La Cantera Parkway.

(Halloween closures on NW Side) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY NIGHT

Here are Saturday night’s round of closures which will be in place 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, until noon Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025:

Eastbound (EB) Loop 1604 mainlanes at the interchange

EB I-10 frontage road from Via La Cantera to Loop 1604

Westbound (WB) I-10 frontage road at and north of the interchange

La Cantera Parkway intersection at I-10

There are also some weekend daytime closures scheduled from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, and Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

It will be the westbound I-10 frontage road north of the interchange. Law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections as needed during this time. Please follow detour signage and stay safe during the Halloween weekend.