Razor blade allegedly found in Halloween candy, police say Kyle Police encouraged parents to check their child’s candy after the report Kyle Police said a razor was allegedly found in Halloween candy on the night of Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. The department is asking parents to double-check their children's candy after the report. (Kyle Police Department) KYLE, Texas – Police are asking parents to double-check their children’s Halloween baskets after a razor blade was reported to be in one piece of candy.
The Kyle Police Department said on social media it received a report of a razor blade inside a child’s Halloween candy on Friday night.
The Facebook post was shared along with an image of a Reese’s Take 5 peanut butter cup, which had been removed from the packaging.
The piece of candy appears to have been split in half, with a razor covered in peanut butter off to the side.
The person who reported the tainted candy bar told police the wrapper appeared to be sealed and unopened.
Parents are encouraged to report any suspicious findings to their local police department.
KSAT has reached out to the department for additional information. Read also:
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
