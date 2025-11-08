Man hospitalized with ‘possible critical injuries’ after crash involving commercial vehicle, SAPD says

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday at Commercial and Division avenues.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with possible critical injuries after a crash involving a commercial vehicle on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Friday at Commercial and Division avenues.

A four-door sedan was traveling northbound on Commercial Avenue and was trying to turn left on Division Avenue when the crash happened. Police said the commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound on Division Avenue.

The driver of the sedan, a man in his late 30s, was hospitalized with “possible critical injuries,” police said.

Two children in the backseat of the sedan were evaluated by EMS at the scene. Police said the ages of the children are around 10 years old and 4 years old.

The commercial driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said they don’t suspect impaired driving was a factor and no criminal charges are expected.

Additional information was not immediately available.

