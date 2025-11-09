Olla Express Café provides free breakfast to San Antonio families amid ongoing government shutdown

SAN ANTONIO – This week, Olla Express Café in downtown San Antonio provided free breakfast to those in need amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The meals are available to anyone who needs breakfast and are funded entirely through community donations.

“We are receiving donations little by little, so we encourage everyone to donate,” said Andrea Ley, founder of Olla Express Café, “even if it’s one dollar or less than that. Anything helps, any amount helps.”

In an Instagram post, the cafe said those who have lost their SNAP benefits can request the “Snap Breakfast,” and baristas will know how to assist them.

Since starting the initiative, the cafe has helped nearly 45,000 people receive a free breakfast.

For more information, visit the cafe’s Instagram page.

