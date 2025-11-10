Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer says he’s exploring a run to become Bexar County’s next DA

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, speaks at a press conference at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near the state Capitol in Austin on May 30, 2021, after Democrats broke quorum in opposition to Senate Bill 7, a sweeping GOP voting bill.

SAN ANTONIO – State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, has formed an exploratory committee for the role of Bexar County District Attorney, according to a Monday news release.

The committee comes after Joe Gonzales announced his decision not to seek re-election in the role last June.

Recommended Videos

Martinez Fischer said in the release he was approached by legal professionals encouraging him to pursue the position.

“I have tremendous respect for our criminal justice system, our Courts, and practitioners, and I understand the role the District Attorney plays in protecting our community from violent offenders and dispensing compassionate justice to those deserving a second chance,” Martinez Fischer said.

Martinez Fisher previously served as chair of the House Democratic Caucus from 2022 to 2024.

“I cut my teeth 27 years ago accepting court appointed criminal defense cases,” Martinez Fischer said. “As Bexar County’s longest serving Representative, I have written and passed laws protecting our community by enhancing punishments on those who commit financial crimes against senior citizens, prosecuting those who commit sex crimes on our children, criminalizing street racing, and enhancing punishments for DWI offenders.”

The news release said the exploratory committee will be led by legal figures with over 120 years of combined experience: Therese Huntzinger, a former Chief Prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Juvenile Crimes Division; Bobby Barrera, past President of the San Antonio Bar Association and Director for the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association; and Mario Del Prado, former Chief Prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Major Crimes Division.

“The District Attorney’s office is the largest law firm in our community. Our clients are the people, and they deserve the assurance that we are providing them with the absolute best.”

Martinez Fischer earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

In the coming days, Martinez Fischer said he plans to evaluate the District Attorney’s Office operations and consult with county leaders about potential structural and financial changes to strengthen the office.

Read also: