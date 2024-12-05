Skip to main content
Texas House Democratic Caucus elects new chair to replace Trey Martinez Fischer

Houston-area Rep. Gene Wu nominated Wednesday evening

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, speaks at a press conference in reaction to a property tax reform proposal by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The trio laid out their proposal earlier in the day. Jan. 31, 2019. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune, Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN, Texas – Trey Martinez Fischer, a San Antonio representative in the Texas House, was replaced on Wednesday as chair of the Democratic caucus.

Houston-area Rep. Gene Wu was nominated to the position, according to a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter. Martinez Fischer had served as chair for nearly two years.

Martinez Fischer, who represents House District 116, was elected chair in 2022. He replaced Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who had led the caucus since 2017, according to the Texas Tribune.

Wu declared his support for the caucus’s decision in a statement posted to X.

“I look forward to working for the members of the Texas HDC to ensure that they have the tools and support they need to pass meaningful legislation for their district and fight for everyday Texans who deserve a fair shot and a voice in the Legislature,” the statement reads.

The rest of the party’s officers include Rep. Michaela Plesa of Dallas, who serves as first vice-chair; Rep. Ron Reynolds of Missouri City, as second vice-chair; and Rep. Christian Manuel of Beaumont, as treasurer.

A statement to X by the Texas House Democrats said the new appointments bring “new, diverse, and experienced leadership to the largest body of elected democratic officials in the state.”

During the Nov. 5 election, Martinez Fischer defeated Republican challenger Daryl Crain by 32 percentage points, retaining his seat in District 116.

Wu will lead 62 House Democrats into the 89th Legislative Session, where issues on school vouchers, religion in schools and higher education loom.

Next year’s session begins on Jan. 14 and runs until June 2, 2025.

