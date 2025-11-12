CLEAR Alert issued for missing man last seen near downtown discontinued

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15: A CLEAR Alert issued for a man last seen near downtown San Antonio has been discontinued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Bexar County family is seeking the public’s help in locating their brother.

Gerald Bonner, 43, was last seen on Nov. 4 on Florida Street and Labor Street near downtown San Antonio. His family said he was headed on a camping trip, but he never arrived.

On Tuesday, San Antonio police issued a CLEAR Alert for Gerald Bonner.

These types of alerts are activated when a missing adult is believed to be in danger. William Bonner, Gerald’s brother, said that’s why their family is worried.

“He didn’t come back on (Nov. 7) like he was supposed to,” William Bonner said. “He hasn’t been answering his phone.”

William said last week, Gerald Bonner told his friends he wanted to get away. Before he disappeared, Gerald Bonner’s family said he had been struggling with his mental health.

“He did have suicidal tendencies,” William Bonner said.

William Bonner said his brother left a note for his neighbors that he was headed on a trip. His family said he booked three different campground reservations several hours away.

“He liked camping,” William Bonner said. “He liked going out hiking.”

William Bonner said Gerald making camp reservations was not abnormal.

However, his family said he never showed up to those reservations. William Bonner said Gerald was supposed to come back home on Nov. 7. When he still wasn’t back on Nov. 8, his neighbors said they reached out to local law enforcement.

William Bonner said he hopes the CLEAR Alert gives his brother’s case more attention.

“That does bring me a lot of hope,” he said.

Here is what we know about Gerald Bonner:

He’s 6 feet tall with brown eyes and a buzzcut

Has a spider tattoo on his stomach and tattoos on his arms

Was last seen driving a 2023 white Hyundai SCZ

Anyone with information regarding Gerald Bonner’s whereabouts is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read also: