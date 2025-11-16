TxDOT: Northbound lanes of I-10 on Northwest Side reopen after crash causes hours-long closure

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-10 west near Huebner Road.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE at 12:30 p.m.: The northbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side have reopened after a crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-10 west near Huebner Road.

Recommended Videos

It is unknown what caused the crash or if there were any injuries reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side has closed all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-10 west near Huebner Road.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-10 west near Huebner Road. (TxDOT)

It is unknown what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.

Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

Read also: