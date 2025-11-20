Ex-Guadalupe Co. deputy, Blanco Co. officer arrested; 2 others charged after bar fight, GCSO says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Four men, including a now-former Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy and a Blanco County constable officer, are facing charges after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a bar earlier this month, authorities said.

The fight happened on Nov. 3 at the Backwoods Icehouse located in the 3300 block of Dreibrodt Road in San Marcos.

According to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), responding deputies identified Alberto Trujano Jr., Juan Herrera and Sheriden Murray as the individuals involved in the fight.

Murray, a former Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy, is currently employed as a Blanco County Constable Precinct 1 officer.

Manuel Hernandez, who was a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy at the time of the fight, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, GCSO said.

Trujano, who was also wanted on a previous charge, was charged with disorderly contact in connection with the Nov. 3 bar fight. Herrera was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Alberto Trujano, Jr. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

An investigation by the Guadalupe County Criminal Investigations Division and Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division reviewed Murray and Hernandez’s involvement in the fight, GCSO said.

On Nov. 19 and 20, arrest warrants were issued against the pair. Murray was charged with unlawful restraint while Hernandez was charged with disorderly conduct.

According to GCSO, Hernandez had been placed on administrative leave during the sheriff’s office investigation. He was later fired and booked into the Guadalupe County jail on Wednesday.

Manuel Hernandez, a former Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office deputy, was also taken into custody. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

As of Thursday morning, Murray had not been taken into custody for his arrest warrant.

“Our personnel will be held to the highest possible standards of conduct and accountability,” Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray said in a news release. “I will not tolerate any form of unbecoming or criminal behavior from a law enforcement officer—of any agency—and especially from within my own ranks.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

