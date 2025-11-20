Somerset ISD, San Antonio Food Bank provide meals to 250 families for Thanksgiving
SOMERSET, Texas – Somerset Independent School District is ensuring every family in its district has a good Thanksgiving this year.
In partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, the district distributed food on Wednesday morning, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Each family received around 20 pounds of food while being greeted and served by student volunteers.
This year, 250 families received their Thanksgiving fixings — nearly double the number helped last year.
