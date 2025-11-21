Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
Abbott, Republican lawmakers’ comments cited in court order overturning Texas’ congressional gerrymander
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
3 arrested on human smuggling charges after traffic stops in Von Ormy, BCSO says
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 2 Playoffs, 2025

Local News

2 taken to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 in Seguin, GCSO says

Crash happened on eastbound I-10 near Texas 123

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Seguin were backed up on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Courtesy, KIMBERLY WEBB)

SEGUIN, Texas – At least two people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Seguin, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on eastbound I-10 near Texas 123.

Recommended Videos

GCSO Lt. Zachary McBride said it appeared to be a six-vehicle crash with two semitrailers.

Details on injuries are unknown, McBride said, but two people were taken to the hospital.

A map from the Texas Department of Transportation shows traffic is backed up in the area. It’s unclear if any lanes are closed at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos