2 taken to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 in Seguin, GCSO says

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Seguin were backed up on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

SEGUIN, Texas – At least two people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Seguin, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on eastbound I-10 near Texas 123.

GCSO Lt. Zachary McBride said it appeared to be a six-vehicle crash with two semitrailers.

Details on injuries are unknown, McBride said, but two people were taken to the hospital.

A map from the Texas Department of Transportation shows traffic is backed up in the area. It’s unclear if any lanes are closed at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

