Local News

Driver crashes into North Side daycare, SAFD says

No children were inside at the time of the crash

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

A car crashed into a North Side daycare, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver crashed into a North Side daycare, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday afternoon.

According to SAFD, an elderly driver struck the exterior of Joys of Heaven Daycare and Learning Center at 601 Avalon St. The driver was hospitalized as a precaution.

A car crashed into a North Side daycare, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday afternoon. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

No other injuries were reported, SAFD said. The daycare was closed, and no children were inside at the time of the crash.

Photos from the scene show first responders assessing a hole in the wall where the driver crashed.

Additional information was not immediately available.

