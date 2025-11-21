KSAT Community town hall shares tips to stay safe from scams and fraud

SAN ANTONIO – We all know that sinking feeling when you realize you’ve been tricked out of your personal info or money. Scammers love to play with our emotions, taking us on a roller-coaster ride to get what they want. But here’s the good news: by slowing down and learning the signs, we can stay one step ahead of them.

Join KSAT Community at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, for a town hall that will focus on scams, how to recover from them and ways to protect yourself. We’re excited to have representatives from RBFCU and the Better Business Bureau joining us as panelists to share their expert advice and answer your questions.

We’ll also highlight some of the most common holiday scams this year and share easy tips to help you spot a scam before it’s too late. Even though these tips might sound familiar, it never hurts to refresh and remind ourselves, especially during the busy holiday season.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.