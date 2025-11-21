Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
DPS seeking public assistance to identify woman killed in Wilson County crash
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway
SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site
Texas congressmen demand answers from Trump administration on North Side immigration raid
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio

Local News

KSAT Community town hall shares tips to stay safe from scams and fraud

Discover practical tips to spot fraud at our town hall at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

KSAT Community Town Hall, Wednesday, December 3 (2025)

SAN ANTONIO – We all know that sinking feeling when you realize you’ve been tricked out of your personal info or money. Scammers love to play with our emotions, taking us on a roller-coaster ride to get what they want. But here’s the good news: by slowing down and learning the signs, we can stay one step ahead of them.

Join KSAT Community at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, for a town hall that will focus on scams, how to recover from them and ways to protect yourself. We’re excited to have representatives from RBFCU and the Better Business Bureau joining us as panelists to share their expert advice and answer your questions.

Recommended Videos

We’ll also highlight some of the most common holiday scams this year and share easy tips to help you spot a scam before it’s too late. Even though these tips might sound familiar, it never hurts to refresh and remind ourselves, especially during the busy holiday season.

Resources:

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos