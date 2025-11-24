Far east Bexar County resident scores $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch ticket game

ADKINS, Texas – An Adkins resident claimed a winning scratch ticket worth $1 million, a Texas Lottery news release said.

The ticket was purchased at a Refuel 325 located at 11595 Sulphur Springs Road in far east Bexar County.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was the 11th person to claim the top prize of $1 million in the “500X” game.

Four $1 million top prizes remain, according to Texas Lottery’s website.

Texas Lottery said the odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.36. More than $226 million is offered in total prizes.

