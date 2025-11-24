Skip to main content
Rain icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained
SAPD probationary officers fired after drunken incidents days apart
Parents ‘shocked’ after pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter after hitting pedestrian on South Side, records show

Local News

Far east Bexar County resident scores $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch ticket game

Four more top prizes remain in the “500X” scratch game

KSAT Digital Staff

No description found

ADKINS, Texas – An Adkins resident claimed a winning scratch ticket worth $1 million, a Texas Lottery news release said.

The ticket was purchased at a Refuel 325 located at 11595 Sulphur Springs Road in far east Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was the 11th person to claim the top prize of $1 million in the “500X” game.

Four $1 million top prizes remain, according to Texas Lottery’s website.

Texas Lottery said the odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.36. More than $226 million is offered in total prizes.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos