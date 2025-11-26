Gloves for Tess partners with Kendra Scott to support Uvalde athletes this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – A nonprofit organization honoring a Uvalde shooting victim is working to give back to local softball and baseball programs this holiday season.

Gloves for Tess launched in February, marking Tess Mata’s 13th birthday.

Mata played softball and worked on improving her pitching ability in the circle. She was one of the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary.

The nonprofit’s goal is to help give young athletes quality softball gloves.

Earlier this year, it donated 13 softball gloves to Mata’s former teammates and high school players, including one who grew up with Mata.

“This holiday season, our goal is to give back directly to Uvalde local baseball and softball programs, ensuring young athletes have the equipment and encouragement they need to thrive,” Tess’ mother, Veronica Mata, told KSAT.

It’s why Gloves for Tess is partnering with Kendra Scott.

“The Kendra Scott Give Back event not only helps us raise essential funds, but also allows us to spread Tess’ legacy and grow our partnerships that strengthen our shared commitment to community impact,” Veronica Mata said.

On Dec. 6, 20% of proceeds from purchases made at the Quarry Village location between 10 a.m. and noon will be donated to the nonprofit.

Those who can’t make it to the event are encouraged to shop online with the code GIVEBACK-KFIZJ between Dec. 6-7.