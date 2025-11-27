Thousands run, walk 16th annual Turkey Trot through downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners and walkers filled the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 16th annual Turkey Trot, a family-friendly 5K held on Thanksgiving Day.

Participants weaved their way through the city, starting at the H-E-B headquarters, passing the Alamo, and returning to the starting point.

“I was a high school athlete 10 years ago, so it’ll be a lot of fun to see what I can do today,” a participant told KSAT.

The Turkey Trot is one of several fundraisers organized by the San Antonio Food Bank to help feed those in need, especially during the holiday season.

Read also: