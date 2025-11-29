Passenger killed in motorcycle crash on US Highway 281 identified

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 281 near Encino Rio.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 on the North Side has been identified.

Heather Woods, 51, died from cranial cerebral injuries, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday. Her death was ruled an accident.

According to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report, witnesses reported the motorcycle had a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control and crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Police said Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

