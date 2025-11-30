Affidavit: Barricaded suspect said he’d make roommate disappear, ‘feed him to the cat’

SAN ANTONIO – The man who barricaded himself inside a Northwest Side home Saturday threatened his roommate, saying he would dismember him and “feed him to the cat” after he let two pets loose, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Bobby Bernabie Rocha, 52, faces two charges, according to Bexar County jail records, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation.

The roommate told police he has known Rocha since they were children, and has been living with the suspect for nine months.

Officers were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of Cincinnati Ave, the affidavit stated, after the roommate said he “accidentally” let loose Rocha’s dog and cat.

Rocha got angry with the roommate, according to the affidavit. The roommate said he left the home to attempt to find one of the animals, but returned when he was unable to locate them.

The suspect confronted his roommate at the door, the affidavit states, and pointed a brown revolver at him.

Rocha allegedly threatened to make his roommate disappear, “chop him into pieces, and feed him to the cat.”

His roommate called 911 before leaving with his belongings, the affidavit states. The roommate told authorities he knew Rocha had at least two firearms.

San Antonio police officers attempted to contact Rocha, but he refused to come out, according to the affidavit, and said “he is willing to die inside the house.”

Rocha eventually exited the home hours later after police used a “skid steer” to get him to leave the home, a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson said at the scene.

Rocha was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sunday morning, Bexar County jail records show.

