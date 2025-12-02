Woman displaced, dog dead after fire at Northeast Side home, SAFD says Fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Radiance Avenue SAN ANTONIO – A woman is displaced, and her dog is dead after a fire at a Southeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Radiance Avenue, not far from Loop 410.
Fire crews are not sure what caused the early morning fire, but confirmed the woman escaped the home unharmed. However, the woman’s dog died in the fire, SAFD said.
The woman would be displaced, SAFD said, though damage estimates from the fire are not clear.
The woman did not suffer injuries. Fire crews said there investigation is ongoing.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Devan Karp headshot
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
