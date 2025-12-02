Woman displaced, dog dead after fire at Northeast Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is displaced, and her dog is dead after a fire at a Southeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Radiance Avenue, not far from Loop 410.

Fire crews are not sure what caused the early morning fire, but confirmed the woman escaped the home unharmed. However, the woman’s dog died in the fire, SAFD said.

The woman would be displaced, SAFD said, though damage estimates from the fire are not clear.

The woman did not suffer injuries. Fire crews said there investigation is ongoing.

