Skip to main content
Clear icon
40º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin
Some UTSA students forced to move dorm rooms as school complies with state’s ‘bathroom bill’

Local News

Woman displaced, dog dead after fire at Northeast Side home, SAFD says

Fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Radiance Avenue

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is displaced, and her dog is dead after a fire at a Southeast Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Radiance Avenue, not far from Loop 410.

Fire crews are not sure what caused the early morning fire, but confirmed the woman escaped the home unharmed. However, the woman’s dog died in the fire, SAFD said.

The woman would be displaced, SAFD said, though damage estimates from the fire are not clear.

The woman did not suffer injuries. Fire crews said there investigation is ongoing.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos