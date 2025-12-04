Father of 20-year-old killed in Bexar County seeks justice for daughter this Christmas

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Dec. 3 marked six years since Eddie Gonzales learned his daughter, Meagan, was murdered, burned and left in a field in southwest Bexar County.

Eddie Gonzales has been trying to get justice for his daughter for years, but there have been no arrests.

Meagan Gonzales went missing on Nov. 10, 2019. Eddie Gonzales said he tried to file a missing person’s report with the San Antonio Police Department, but they told him he could not because she was an adult.

Eddie Gonzales said after a few days, SAPD let him file the missing person’s report and people began helping him search.

One month later, a farmer found a person on his property, unresponsive and burned to the point of being unrecognizable. The person was later identified as 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales.

The case is now under the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, but no arrests have been made.

“I don’t see how these criminals can walk around and enjoy their lives, be with their families and have a good time without thinking what they’ve done,” Eddie Gonzales said. “It looks like it doesn’t bother them.”

There is a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Though it’s been six years, Eddie Gonzales hopes the community helps to search for the person responsible, every day.

“I just hope to get justice soon, and actually I wish I could get it as a Christmas present,” Eddie Gonzales said. “I want them to get arrested so I can get closure, me and my family. I want them to be locked up.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 210-224-STOP.

