Former JBSA-Fort Sam Houston official deemed ‘flight risk’ in court order from district judge

SAN ANTONIO – The former banking chief for Installation Management Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, accused of stealing more than $500,000 from the U.S. government, will not be released before his trial, according to a court order.

District Judge Jason Pulliman deemed Laurent Lant a “flight risk” in an order issued on Monday.

Recommended Videos

A magistrate judge asked for his release with certain conditions in September. This was followed by a request from the Texas Government for his continued detention.

Evidence — such as a round-trip flight ticket to Benin, where Lant is originally from, his wife’s confirmation of this plan to leave and his arrest while trying to flee — was all presented to Pulliman for review.

“The Government added that Lant had the ability to flee, considering his ties to Benin, transfer of money to an account in Benin, substantial cash withdrawals, and the fact that investigators still did not know how much money he had misappropriated to date,” the request said. “The Government then argued that perhaps more important than the motive and opportunity to flee was the fact that Lant was arrested while trying to flee.”

In the court order, Pulliman agreed with the government’s findings.

“Although [Lant] purchased a round-trip ticket the day he was placed on administrative leave, [Lant’s] conduct leading up to his planned departure indicates he was fleeing the United States without any assurances he would actually return,” Pulliman said. “Based on the parties’ briefs and the evidence presented at the de novo hearing, the Court finds these facts support a finding that [Lant] is a flight risk, and no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure his appearance at trial.”

The order said that, because the government’s request was granted, Lant will now be held without bond until his trial.

Background

The banking chief for Installation Management Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from the U.S. government, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Laurent Lant has been charged with theft of $510,000 worth of government money or property, the affidavit states. If convicted, Lant could face up to 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000, documents show.

According to the affidavit, Lant was Fort Sam Houston’s Chief of Banking, Investments and Insurance for Installation Management Command.

Lant had the ability to make electronic transfers from several U.S. Army bank accounts but only “for a valid and authorized purpose,” documents stated.

Authorities, including agents at the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigations Division, said they discovered that funds from multiple accounts intended for the military branches’ family and morale, welfare and recreation programs were transferred to an external bank account.

The external bank account was named “Zurich Consulting, LLC,” which, according to a certificate filed with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, is owned and managed by Lant.

Investigators said Lant allegedly transferred government funds from Zurich Consulting, LLC to his own personal bank account 18 times, which totaled $510,000, the documents indicated. Lant did not receive the proper authorization to make the transitions, according to the affidavit.

Account records show Lant took “false” steps to justify the transfers.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Installation Management Control told KSAT that Lant has since been placed on administrative leave.

The spokesperson’s full statement can be read below:

“We are aware of the allegations against Mr. Laurent Lant, U.S. Army Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Chief of Banking, Investments, and Insurance. We take these allegations very seriously and are working with the investigators. Please refer to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division for additional information: CIDPAO@army.mil." Maria Gallegos

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: