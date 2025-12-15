Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Trump levels political attack on Rob Reiner in inflammatory post after his killing
3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says
Erik Cantu taken into custody in Bexar County courtroom on past evading arrest cases, BCSO says
Man arrested, accused of DWI after hitting bicyclist on West Side, SAPD says
2 people in critical condition after shooting in parking lot of North Side bar, SAPD says

Local News

San Antonio-area school districts to receive more than $600K in federal funding for mental health services

The announcement was made in a Monday afternoon news release

KSAT Digital Staff

FILE - The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education, March 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein, Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in the San Antonio and surrounding areas are set to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of federal funding to enhance mental health services, according to a news release.

The announcement was confirmed in the release from Sen. John Cornyn’s office on Monday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

The federal grant, which is worth $647,156, was awarded to Education Service Center Region 20 through the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program.

According to Cornyn’s office, the program will “address the mental health crisis affecting our youth and implement evidence-backed mental health services for students.”

Public school districts and charter schools within Education Service Center Region 20 include those in the San Antonio and Austin areas, such as San Antonio ISD, Northside ISD, Comal ISD, Judson ISD and Boerne ISD, among others.

It is not known how much of the grant each school district will receive.

More recent education coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos