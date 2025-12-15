San Antonio-area school districts to receive more than $600K in federal funding for mental health services

FILE - The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education, March 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in the San Antonio and surrounding areas are set to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of federal funding to enhance mental health services, according to a news release.

The announcement was confirmed in the release from Sen. John Cornyn’s office on Monday afternoon.

The federal grant, which is worth $647,156, was awarded to Education Service Center Region 20 through the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program.

According to Cornyn’s office, the program will “address the mental health crisis affecting our youth and implement evidence-backed mental health services for students.”

Public school districts and charter schools within Education Service Center Region 20 include those in the San Antonio and Austin areas, such as San Antonio ISD, Northside ISD, Comal ISD, Judson ISD and Boerne ISD, among others.

It is not known how much of the grant each school district will receive.

