Vehicle crashes through North Side hotel, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle crashed through the front of a North Side hotel, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. Friday in the lobby area of the SureStay Plus by Best Western, near Interstate 10 West and Beckwith Boulevard.

The San Antonio Fire Department secured a damaged wall to prevent a collapse.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

