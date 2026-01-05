Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting on South Side, SAPD says Shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue San Antonio police investigating after a woman was shot just before 3:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Steves Avenue on Monday, Jan. 5. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting early Monday, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Steves Avenue.
Details around the shooting are unknown, but the woman was walking up to the store when a vehicle drove by, and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The woman was hit at least once, and the vehicle fled, SAPD said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
