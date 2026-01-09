San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns Jan. 30

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and Spurs Give will host the third official free Cowboy Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 30.

The event — which is the launch for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff during the same weekend — serves free breakfast tacos, coffee and beverages to the public.

It will take place from 5-10 a.m. on Lot 4 outside the Frost Bank Center, located on Frost Bank Center Drive. Guests can park for free in Lots 6 and 7.

People who are 21 and over can purchase alcoholic beverages, including beer and the rodeo’s exclusive Surtierra Tequila, starting at 7 a.m.

The Cowboy Breakfast will also feature rodeo merchandise, live music and family-friendly activities, according to a news release.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will make a donation to the St. Philip’s College culinary program. Students and instructors from the program will help with the cooking.

The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation formerly ran the event until it was taken over by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in 2024.

The rodeo starts on Feb. 12 and ends on March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

