Unlikely allies sue city to stop rainbow crosswalk removal, rainbow sidewalk installation in Pride district

SAN ANTONIO – A conservative group and the organizer of the local Pride parade have joined forces to prevent the city from removing rainbow crosswalks and installing rainbow sidewalks in the heart of the Pride Cultural Heritage District.

The San Antonio chapter of the Texas Conservative Liberty Forum (TCLF) and Pride San Antonio filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon in Bexar County district court against the city, city manager and director of Public Works. TCLF San Antonio President Joe Garza and Pride SA Secretary James Poindexter are also named as plaintiffs.

The suit states neither group takes a position on the merits of the crosswalk removal or sidewalk installation, but they call the work an “illegal expenditure of public funds.”

The suit asks a judge to block the city from spending the money, and says the issue could be resolved by a public vote of the city council.

“And while Plaintiffs may desire different ultimate outcomes on this issue, they agree on one thing: they (and the citizens of the City) deserve the right to make their case to their elected officials, and have the issue resolved by the political and legislative processes – not be silenced by bureaucracy seeking to handing the mayor a perceived political win,” the suit reads.

Part of the work has already been paused, in part because of the lawsuit.

The crosswalks at North Main Avenue and East Evergreen Street are being removed after pressure from the state. Though the city attempted to get an exemption, it was unsuccessful, and city officials said they would replace the crosswalks with a standard black-and-white design by Jan. 15.

Poindexter has repeatedly expressed his frustration city officials did not do more to try and fight the removal.

“We’re all for the sidewalks. We just feel that the city should be willing to stand up for the community and fight for the crosswalks,” he told KSAT on Wednesday.

The new sidewalk striping, planned for a block north and a block south of the intersection, is meant as a way to continue showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Work on the striping was scheduled to start this week, with the replacement of the crosswalk with a standard, black-and-white design to begin Monday.

Assistant City Manager John Peterek said in a Monday memo the total $170,000 price tag for the project would be paid out of existing Public Works operational dollars.

Because the project uses contractors the council has previously approved, Peterek said it didn’t need council action.

In a statement emailed by a city spokesman, City Attorney Andy Segovia said the city believes the suit is “without merit” and said a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

“City Council authorized public works funds in its approval of the FY 2026 budget and those funds are being used for both activities,” Segovia said.

The threat of the then-pending lawsuit and conservative council members’ concerns about the sidewalk painting had already prompted City Manager Erik Walsh to partially pump the brakes earlier Thursday.

“I have put a pause on the painting of the sidewalks until we have the opportunity to brief the Council in an Executive Session and to continue working with the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board and the community on implementation,” Walsh wrote in an email to council members about an hour-and-a-half before the lawsuit was filed.

“We will maintain our schedule for removing the painted crosswalk.”

