Interstate 35 northbound main lanes at Loop 410 closed Sunday for bridge work

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound Interstate 35 main lanes at Loop 410 will be closed for most of Sunday for bridge work as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program.

The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The affected lanes will remain closed during these hours, weather permitting.

Recommended Videos

The northbound Interstate 35 main lanes at Loop 410 will be closed for bridge work as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program. (TxDOT)

Detour information

Drivers on northbound I-35 will take Exit 164A to Rittiman Road, then onto the northbound I-35 frontage road.

From there, drivers will keep right to enter the southbound Loop 410 frontage road and use the signalized turnaround at Binz Engleman Road to access the northbound Loop 410 frontage road back to Rittiman Road.

Drivers may re-enter the northbound I-35 main lanes at the first available entrance ramp.

Read also: