Local News

Hays County corrections officer charged with DWI, sheriff’s office says

Isaiah Tiger was off duty at the time of his arrest on Dec. 30

KSAT Digital Staff

Booking photo for Isaiah Tiger (HCSO)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Isaiah Tiger was arrested on Dec. 30 at the intersection of I-35 and Royston Road in Buda.

HCSO said Tiger was off duty at the time of his arrest.

He has been placed on administrative duty from the Corrections Bureau as an internal investigation is ongoing.

