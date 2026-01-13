Hays County corrections officer charged with DWI, sheriff’s office says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Isaiah Tiger was arrested on Dec. 30 at the intersection of I-35 and Royston Road in Buda.

HCSO said Tiger was off duty at the time of his arrest.

He has been placed on administrative duty from the Corrections Bureau as an internal investigation is ongoing.

