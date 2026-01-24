Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai compares recent ICE raids to Japanese American internment camps

SAN ANTONIO – Recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country have drawn national and local attention, including from Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai.

On Thursday, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai posted a video on his Facebook page addressing a video that shows a man allegedly being forcibly removed by federal agents from his home in Minnesota.

Sakai said it reminded him of his father and his family being taken from their homes years ago and sent to internment camps.

“Both my parent, my father, and my paternal grandparents were interned during World War II only because they were Japanese-American and they were perceived to be a threat to the United States, which was later disavowed and shown that it was a gross violation,” Sakai said.

The current immigration crackdown was a top campaign promise of President Donald Trump.

Read also: