Salvation Army delivers supplies to people experiencing homelessness during wintry weather The Salvation Army will also be distributing meals and water on Monday SAN ANTONIO – Despite available space in warming and resilience centers, many people remain on the streets and need help during the winter weather, according to the Salvation Army.
Volunteers spent Sunday morning delivering sack lunches, coffee, bottled water and extra supplies for those experiencing homelessness.
Volunteers say the aid is crucial for those who decide not to seek indoor shelter.
“A hundred sack lunches. We actually have some dog food because we’ve been coming out here in the past week, giving out blankets and coats and things of that nature,” said Orlando Garza with the Salvation Army. “Then again, you know, we’re just finding all these different situations. So yeah, we’ve prepared as best we can.”
The Salvation Army will also be distributing meals and water on Monday.
Anyone who wishes to help can donate online or drop off blankets for those in need.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
⛸️ Ice skating on the street in New Braunfels! ▶ 0:15 ⛸️ Ice skating on the street in New Braunfels! Video shows massive pileup on I-10 in Texas Hill Country ▶ 0:28 Video shows massive pileup on I-10 in Texas Hill Country 🥶 How long will the freezing temperatures last in our area? ▶ 1:45 🥶 How long will the freezing temperatures last in our area? Snow falling in Kerrville ▶ 0:05 Snow falling in Kerrville 🚦 TRAFFIC CENTER UPDATE 🚧 ▶ 0:44 🚦 TRAFFIC CENTER UPDATE 🚧 STAYING WARM IN FREEZING SAN ANTONIO WEATHER ▶ 0:55 STAYING WARM IN FREEZING SAN ANTONIO WEATHER A look inside TxDOT's Transguide center ▶ 0:37 A look inside TxDOT's Transguide center 🌨️Sleet vs Snow in Kerrville❄️ ▶ 0:29 🌨️Sleet vs Snow in Kerrville❄️ Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car ▶ 1:02 Shelby shows some tips for de-icing your car Beet juice and saltwater are helping you stay safe on the roads during the Texas freeze. ▶ 0:51 Beet juice and saltwater are helping you stay safe on the roads during the Texas freeze. Steam coming off the Guadalupe River ▶ 0:07 Steam coming off the Guadalupe River Arctic blast team coverage ▶ 0:17 Arctic blast team coverage Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway ▶ 0:42 Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway Hill Country officials prepare roads as winter weather approaches South Texas ▶ 1:07 Hill Country officials prepare roads as winter weather approaches South Texas The parents of Kellyanne Lytal, who died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic, are sharing their story. ▶ 1:51 The parents of Kellyanne Lytal, who died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic, are sharing their story. 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday ▶ 1:07 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday Victim’s mother says suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash will have to answer to ‘higher power’ ▶ 0:56 Victim’s mother says suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash will have to answer to ‘higher power’ Lawsuit, footage challenge judge candidate’s claim that she lives in Bexar County ▶ 1:01 Lawsuit, footage challenge judge candidate’s claim that she lives in Bexar County Nonprofits shelter homeless individuals during cold snap ▶ 1:31 Nonprofits shelter homeless individuals during cold snap Community reaction after not-guilty verdict in former officer’s trial ▶ 1:59 Community reaction after not-guilty verdict in former officer’s trial 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' ▶ 0:23 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury ▶ 0:57 WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic ▶ 0:54 Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site ▶ 0:30 Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend ▶ 1:00 CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend Previous photo Next photo