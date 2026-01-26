Salvation Army delivers supplies to people experiencing homelessness during wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – Despite available space in warming and resilience centers, many people remain on the streets and need help during the winter weather, according to the Salvation Army.

Volunteers spent Sunday morning delivering sack lunches, coffee, bottled water and extra supplies for those experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers say the aid is crucial for those who decide not to seek indoor shelter.

“A hundred sack lunches. We actually have some dog food because we’ve been coming out here in the past week, giving out blankets and coats and things of that nature,” said Orlando Garza with the Salvation Army. “Then again, you know, we’re just finding all these different situations. So yeah, we’ve prepared as best we can.”

The Salvation Army will also be distributing meals and water on Monday.

Anyone who wishes to help can donate online or drop off blankets for those in need.

