Man hit by SUV while crossing highway on West Side, police say

Man hit while crossing Highway 90 on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the highway on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the crash after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 near Westoak Road.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the victim had left his vehicle after he ran out of gas.

As he attempted to return to his car with a gas canister, the man was struck by a dark-colored SUV, SAPD said.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the SUV stopped to pick up vehicle parts before driving away. The driver remains unidentified, and the specific charges they face remain unknown as SAPD’s investigation continues.

Shortly after 11 a.m., SAPD said the Highway 90 access road, in that area, would be closed for at least another hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: