Man hit, killed while servicing truck on Highway 90, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was hit by several vehicles on Highway 90 while servicing his truck, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near General McMullen Drive around 6 a.m. Transguide showed the highway shutdown shortly after.

SAPD said they received multiple calls about the crash. A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said in an email to KSAT that the crash involved multiple vehicles.

According to an officer at the scene, a man pulled into the right shoulder after possibly having issues with his truck.

Due to insufficient space on the shoulder, the officer said the man was hit by a passing SUV while outside of the truck.

A second vehicle hit the man, who was lying in the roadway, SAPD said. Both drivers stayed at the scene, with some of them attempting life-saving measures on the man.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic investigators were being called to investigate, police said.

None of the drivers will face charges, according to police.

The man has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The portion of the highway near the crash remains closed as of 7 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation’s DriveTexas webpage shows the closure in effect until 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

