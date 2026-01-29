Judson ISD board to consider proposed termination of superintendent at special meeting

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Judson Independent School District board will consider terminating Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields III at a special board meeting, according to an online meeting agenda.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 4.

After a closed session, the agenda states the board will “consider and take possible action regarding the administrative leave and the proposed termination of Superintendent Dr. Milton ‘Rob’ Fields III’s employment contract during the contract period for good cause.”

The board will then “consider and take possible action regarding the appointment of an interim Superintendent,” the Feb. 4 agenda item states.

At a Jan. 10 meeting, the board rescinded a vote that would have relieved Fields of his duties.

Instead, a motion to place Fields on administrative leave passed by a 6-1 vote. Once the vote was rescinded, the board voted to hire and engage legal counsel, proceeding “as discussed in closed session.”

Trustee José A. Macias Jr. was the lone vote cast against the decision to proceed “as discussed in closed session.”

In a Facebook post ahead of the Jan. 10 meeting, Macias called the move to remove Fields “100% political.”

Hours after that meeting concluded, the district sent a statement to KSAT on behalf of board President Monica Ryan, stating that Fields was placed on administrative leave with pay.

Ryan said Assistant Superintendent of Technology Lacey Gosch would serve as acting superintendent until further notice. Gosch is also a member of the Navarro Independent School District Board of Trustees, according to the district’s website.

Previous calls for Fields’ removal

Fields has been at the center of conversations regarding potential school closures, program closures and staff cuts amid a budget deficit for Judson ISD.

The board has placed an agenda item regarding Fields’ employment at least three times in the last year, according to an independent KSAT review of previous meeting agendas.

The agenda item on the Jan. 10 meeting was phrased similarly to an agenda item referencing the superintendent for meetings on June 27, 2025, and Dec. 9, 2025.

The board took no action following the June 27 or Dec. 9 meetings regarding Fields’ employment.

Fields was named superintendent of the district on May 11, 2023, according to the district. The district extended Fields’ contract to June 2028 during a regular board meeting on Oct. 17, 2024.

He is a native of Live Oak and graduated from Judson High School. Fields retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2001 after 20 years.

Fields previously served as assistant principal at Stevens High School and principal of Wagner High School, the website states.

