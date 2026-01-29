Teen accused in shooting death of 8-year-old brother to remain detained

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A teenager accused of manslaughter in connection with his brother’s shooting death will remain detained, a Bexar County juvenile court judge ruled on Thursday.

The 13-year-old was previously taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old brother, Daniel Casares, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street.

The gun accidentally went off while the teen was handling it, according to San Antonio police.

Despite pleas from the teen’s attorney, grandmother, probation official and mentor for his release, the judge ruled that the teen would remain detained.

The teen’s attorney had urged Erik Reynolds, the juvenile court judge, to allow the teen to be released.

“He’s done the best he can to adjust and mentally cope with the situation that he has found himself in,” the attorney said.

The attorney also said that the teen does not have a criminal record and that the shooting appears to have been an accident.

However, the state told Reynolds that the teen should remain detained, saying that he has not been “adequately” supervised.

In a December 2025 court hearing, it was revealed that the teen had violated two conditions of a previous release and was also charged with evading.

Reynolds said the teen is to remain detained “due to not allowing himself to be adequately supervised.”

The teen’s next detention hearing is slated for Feb. 12.

