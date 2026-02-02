Bexar County ME identifies woman struck, killed by truck on Loop 410

Multiple lanes were closed at Loop 410 and State Highway 151 on Jan. 20, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman killed after she was hit by a truck late last month on a busy West Side highway.

On Jan. 20, multiple lanes of Loop 410 were shut down near State Highway 151 for more than four-and-a-half hours following the crash. The San Antonio Police Department said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ME’s office told KSAT on Sunday that the woman has since been identified as Jennifer Nichols, 41.

Nichols died of blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Nichols attempted to cross Loop 410 when she was struck by a truck heading eastbound.

After the crash, police said that the driver of the truck stopped and rendered aid to Nichols.

No one has been arrested in connection with Nichols’ death, SAPD said.

