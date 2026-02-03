Volaris Airlines set to launch nonstop service from San Antonio to Querétaro

SAN ANTONIO – In four months, air carrier Volaris will begin nonstop services from the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Querétaro, Mexico, three days a week.

The flights, which begin June 2, will depart from SAT at 10:20 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, according to a city news release.

“We’re excited to see expanded service to Mexico, a destination that continues to be one of the most important and in-demand markets for San Antonio travelers,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

Travelers will be able to choose between Viva and Volaris’ expanded service to Querétaro at SAT, with flights departing six days a week.

Volaris and Viva, two of Mexico’s busiest airlines, merged in December 2025. The carriers will continue operating under their respective brands, according to reporting by Reuters.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the second month the airport has unveiled a new destination.

In late January, low-cost carrier Breeze Airlines announced three nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Pensacola, Florida.

The Breeze Airlines flights will begin in May.

