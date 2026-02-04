Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive accused of aggravated assault

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a wanted fugitive, according to a news release.

Albert Joe Cardenas, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence assault with prior convictions, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release additional details about Cardenas’ charges.

Anyone with information on Cardenas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS). Cash rewards are available for tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest.

“Strong enforcement starts with tough laws and zero tolerance for criminals—but it succeeds only through partnership,” Sheriff Joshua Ray said in the release. “Our deputies will relentlessly pursue fugitives, and we need our community’s eyes and tips to bring them to justice.”

