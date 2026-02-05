What to know about San Antonio International Airport’s new terminal, parking garage projects

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport broke ground on its new Terminal C in December 2024. As February 2026 begins, an airport official said the project is progressing well.

“I’m happy to say we’re on time, on schedule, and on budget,” said Tim O’Krongley, deputy aviation director for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department. “We are scheduled to open the terminal in late second quarter of 2028.”

Krongley said the contractor is handling the design plan and layout. He added that the construction of the new terminal is clearly visible.

“Go past Terminal A and past Terminal B, you see that kind of wide area where you’ll see very large cranes of steel going up. That’s the side of Terminal C,” Krongley said.

The completion of Terminal C will provide air travelers with more flight options in and out of San Antonio. It will also offer passengers who have already gone through security the convenience of going between at least two terminals, and possibly all three, without going through security checkpoints again.

“So, Terminals B and C will be connected when Terminal C opens,” Krongley said.

He explained that city officials are considering connecting Terminal A to Terminal B during future planned renovations to Terminal B.

“We’re looking at the renovation of Terminal A to connect Terminal B; in that sense, it would connect all three of them [terminals] together.”

Another construction project at the airport also has visitors looking with anticipation. Just past the terminals, the area for the new parking garage has been cleared.

Airport leaders are finalizing the design of the new 3,000-space parking garage and ground transportation center.

“The garage associated with that is still under design, and we will finish that up later in the summer and then move into construction later in the year,” Krongley said.

Airport officials are excited and patiently awaiting the completion of the new 850,000-square-foot Terminal C to see SAT take the passenger experience to new heights.

