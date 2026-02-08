Skip to main content
Apparent human skull found on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

It is unknown how the remains ‘ended up in the area,’ SAPD says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic Caution Tape (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a person reported finding apparent human remains on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Pecan Valley.

A Sunday SAPD preliminary report states that a caller was in the area and found what was believed to be a human skull.

No other remains were found.

It is unknown how the remains “ended up in the area,” police said.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

