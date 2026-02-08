Apparent human skull found on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say It is unknown how the remains ‘ended up in the area,’ SAPD says Generic Caution Tape (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a person reported finding apparent human remains on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Pecan Valley.
A Sunday SAPD preliminary report states that a caller was in the area and found what was believed to be a human skull.
No other remains were found.
It is unknown how the remains “ended up in the area,” police said.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash ▶ 0:42 Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships ▶ 0:30 San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event ▶ 0:36 More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:03 People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events ▶ 1:21 ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue ▶ 1:53 Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio ▶ 1:59 South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later ▶ 1:26 Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges ▶ 1:11 San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim ▶ 1:12 TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ▶ 2:01 Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside ▶ 0:28 ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. ▶ 1:19 A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! ▶ 1:00 Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ▶ 0:46 Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms ▶ 1:33 ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day ▶ 0:46 GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting ▶ 1:10 Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex ▶ 1:57 Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates ▶ 0:55 How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven ▶ 0:16 Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same ▶ 0:28 Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use ▶ 1:32 Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends ▶ 0:48 When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby ▶ 1:30 Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby Previous photo Next photo