Apparent human skull found on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a person reported finding apparent human remains on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Pecan Valley.

A Sunday SAPD preliminary report states that a caller was in the area and found what was believed to be a human skull.

No other remains were found.

It is unknown how the remains “ended up in the area,” police said.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

