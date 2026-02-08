DPS, Texas Highway Patrol to boost patrols for Super Bowl weekend

TEXAS – The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased patrols statewide for Super Bowl Sunday.

Troopers will focus on drivers who violate the law, according to a press release, including speeding, driving under the influence, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Recommended Videos

“DPS is rooting for a great game — and safe roadways across Texas this Sunday,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “With increased enforcement and a strong Trooper presence statewide, our focus is on preventing impaired driving, speeding and other dangerous behaviors so everyone can enjoy the game and then make it home safely.

During last year’s game, Texas Highway Patrol issued more than 1,300 citations and nearly 3,900 warnings during the same time period.

This included 50 arrests for driving while intoxicated as well as 31 felony and 12 fugitive arrests across the state.

Sunday’s enforcement is part of the nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative.

DPS says it is important to remember these safety tips:

Don’t drink and drive . If you plan to have alcohol at a place other than your home, designate someone else to drive you or take alternate transportation.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

If you can Steer It, Clear It . If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

If you see any suspicious activity, DPS also reminds Texans to report it using the iWatchTexas program.

All reports are confidential, and DPS said it is especially important to be vigilant as people gather for large events.

Tips can be reported via the iWatchTexas website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. If in an emergency, still dial 9-1-1.

More Super Bowl LX coverage on KSAT: