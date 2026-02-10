Changes coming to Terminals A and B at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – Changes are coming to Terminals A and B at the San Antonio International Airport.

Tim O’Krongley, the deputy aviation director for City of San Antonio Aviation Department, said construction of the new Terminal C is moving right along.

The 18-gate facility, which spans more than 850,000 square feet, is slated to open in 2028.

While the new terminal has been receiving a lot of attention, O’Krongley said work and plans are underway to modernize Terminals A and B.

He said people may have noticed one big change to Terminal A: the new ground load facility that broke ground in October 2023.

He said it is less than two months away from opening.

“When you come in and you’re approaching the terminals, you’ll see the Terminal A extension on (your) right that should open at the end of March,” O’Krongley said.

The ground load facility is where passengers will board their flights and deplane right on the tarmac using a ground load bridge instead of the traditional jet bridge.

O’Krongley said airport leadership is currently finalizing other renovation design plans for Terminals A and B, but once approved, renovations will not start until after Terminal C is completed.

“We certainly have to wait until the new terminal opens to get started on the majority of that work,” he said.

But there are noticeable changes going on right now inside Terminals A and B.

New restaurant offerings are coming to the terminals’ food courts, including 2M Smokehouse, which is opening in Terminal B.

“We refresh the concessions about every 10 or so years, O’Krongely said.

Esaul Ramos, the owner and head chef for 2M Smokehouse, said he feels fortunate to have a presence at the airport.

“We’re very grateful to be able to expand our culinary and put it into the airport and have something that our travelers could leave with or come in and experience,” Ramos said.

Ramos said he hopes to open at the airport by this summer.

2M Smokehouse is among several San Antonio restaurants that will offer local flavors to domestic and world travelers that come through the airport.

Below are some of the restaurants that are tentatively slated to open at SAT sometime this year:

Pharm Table - Terminal A

Freight Fried Chicken - Terminal A

Bakery Lorraine - Terminal B

The Tasting Room - Terminal B

Popeyes - Terminal B

2M Smokehouse - Terminal B

Chef Jason Dady’s Tre Pizzeria is already up and running at the airport’s Terminal A.

In addition to the local flavors, big chain offerings like Panda Express will also open.

O’Krongley said officials are looking to provide a next-level travel experience across the airport.

“The end goal is to bring Terminal A and Terminal B the same experience that you would have in the new terminal,” O’Krongley said.

